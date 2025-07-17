Methodist School Reach Final Of Olowo’s Cup

M e t h o d i s t High School, Owo, has booked a place in the final of the 2025 Olowo’s Cup Football Tournam e n t , following a dramatic 4–3 penalty shootout victory over Emure Community Grammar School, Emure-Ile.

The tense semifinal match, played at the Sports Complex of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, saw MHSO Kings take an early lead just two minutes into the first half when their captain converted a penalty after being brought down in the box while heading toward goal.

Emure Grammar School responded in the 19th minute, levelling the game through a well-placed header off a corner kick. Both teams displayed tactical prowess in the first half, which ended 1–1.

Emure struck again early in the second half, making it 2–1. However, the MHSO boys fought back, earning a free kick just outside the box after Joseph Blessing was fouled.