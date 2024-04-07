Methodist Prelate Tasks Nigerians To Trust, Pray For Tinubu

…Says “We will enjoy dividends of democracy soon”

Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His, Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba has disclosed that the nation’s current situation is a means of grace for growth, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make us enjoy the dividends of democracy soon.

While speaking during his Apostolic visit to the Minna circuit of the Abuja Diocese at the Methodist Church, Prelate Aba said “I believe he (Tinubu) will take a lead and we will follow him, he is our leader”.

According to him “the current situation we are facing in Nigeria, I am not afraid because it is a means of grace for growth. If we do not face some of these things and struggle out of it we won’t grow”.

Assuring Nigerians of better days ahead, the Prelate said “President Tinubu has a ‘renewed hope agenda’ and we believe in him that he can do it. Very soon we will enter into the dividends of democracy.

“It is just that, for now, we are trying to face some kind of hardship, but this hardship is for good. We must continue to pray for our President and join hands with him to build a better Nigeria”.

He stated that, at a point in Nigeria, the nation had what was called the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP).

He added that, “When SAP was introduced, many people complained bitterly but let me tell you, it came with the spirit of business, and every Nigerian then became business conscious and we are surviving.

“Today, we are having little teething problems but I want to assure Nigerians that this country is our own; we have no other country we can call our own except this nation.

“For this reason, let us mellow down and support our President to succeed. All hands must be on deck. Let us join hands with our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build this nation.

“It is assumed that he knows the way and whenever he calls us to duty we should all rise and work with him to make sure whatever he has asked us to do, we do it successfully with humility and love, patience and tolerance”.

The Methodist Prelate while calling in Christians to unite said “The body of Christ must come together. Our God is not the author of confusion, we must be united so that we can take the Gospel to all parts of the uttermost part of the earth. And that is the prayer of Jesus, “that they may be one”.

“I call on all Christians and denominational leaders to come together and see how we can plan to see how the evangelism can spread faster”.

In a welcome address, the Presbyter, Minna Circuit, Very Revd Goodseed Ekeleme thanked the Prelate and his entourage for the visit.

Ekeleme who was represented by the Steward 3, Peter Okpe said the Minna circuit has spread to other parts of Niger state.