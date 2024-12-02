Methodist High School Owo Celebrates Diamond Jubilee With Christmas Carol

Share

Methodist High School, Owo, is set to celebrate its diamond jubilee in grand style. The school, affectionately known as MHS, will mark its 60th anniversary with a series of events designed to honour its legacy, reconnect old students, and inspire the next generation.

Leading the charge is the Methodist High School, Owo, Old Students Association (METHSOOSA), which has promised to make the celebration a historic and unforgettable occasion.

The main anniversary celebration is scheduled for early March 2025, but the festivities will kick off with a special Christmas Carol service on December 15.

The event, which will be held at the Methodist Church Cathedral on Fajuyi Road, Okeogun, Owo, is set to begin at 1:00 PM.

This Carol service is not just a curtain-raiser but a heartfelt opportunity to give thanks for six decades of excellence and resilience. Mr. Diipo Akinwumi, chairman of the MHS@60 Media and Publicity Committee, spoke about the significance of the Christmas Carol.

“This is not just a celebration of a milestone, in” he said. “It’s a moment of reflection and gratitude to God for the journey so far.

Methodist High School, Owo, has shaped the lives of countless individuals who have gone on to make meaningful contributions to society.

