Methodist Council Of Knights Holds 9th Annual Choral Day

It was an afternoon of melodious hymns, Psalms, and Anthems as the council of Knights Lagos and Lagos Mainland chapters of the Methodist Church Nigeria held its 9th Annual Choral Day celebration themed ‘Arise in Faith through Music’. Guests were treated to classical renditions of anthems, psalms, and traditional pieces and melodious at the concert that took place recently at the Williams Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Ago Ijaiye, in Ebute Metta, Lagos. The event had 48 choristers, ten choirs in the Archdiocese of Lagos, and was conducted by the Grand Concert Choir master, Sir Soji Onafowokan (KCW), who led the choir in ministering in songs ably backed by the Orchestra led by Tope Jaiyesimi. The Choral event featured sacred renditions of Hymns with descants, Solos, duets, Psalms, Anthems, and traditional songs, which brought alive the Methodist spirit and heritage, as it is said Methodism was born in songs.

Bishop of Lagos Central, Rt Revd. Samuel Ransford Nortey, in his welcome address, welcomed everyone present to the event and said that it was a great opportunity to host the Choral Day. Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Sir Ayorinde Thomas said the idea is to bring back the hymns, chants that the Methodists are known for. It is to enlighten the people about the importance of it in our worship and in the Methodist Church, as done by Charles Wesley.

Continuing, he said there has been a gap, and the Council of Knights agreed to fill the gap, and that it is also an opportunity to pray for the nation, as the concert holds every Independence Day. Rtd Major Williams, a knight of Charles Wesley, highlighted that the importance is to bring back the Methodist heritage and not allow it to die. In celebration of Independence Day, prayers were held for Nigeria as she clocked 65 years of independence during the musical showpiece.