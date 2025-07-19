Methodist Church To Establish World-class Varsity In Enugu

The Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN) says plans are underway to establish Methodist University, a Faith-Based institution of global standard in Enugu State.

The Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, Most Reverend Christopher Edeh, disclosed in Enugu on Saturday during a news conference in preparation for the Archdiocese’s 50th Anniversary.

Edeh, who is also the bishop of Enugu Diocese of the church, said the university would promote academic excellence, moral integrity, and spiritual development.

“This university will focus on science, technology, theology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

“It will serve as a beacon of learning and ethical education, combining faith and reason in the Methodist tradition.

“The initiative aims to raise a generation of African leaders grounded in Christian values,” he explained.

Edeh stressed that the archdiocese aimed to establish agribusiness cooperatives for youth, women, and families.

He listed the initiative to include mechanised farming, agro-processing ventures, and sustainable rural development programmes, as well as access to training, funding, and markets.

“Members will become more self-reliant, thereby reducing poverty, enhancing food security, and driving local economic growth.

“To ensure sustained spiritual leadership, the archdiocese is committed to investing in clergy development through local and international scholarships, improved welfare packages, pension schemes, and continuing theological education.

He also disclosed that the church was targeting 100 new churches before 2030 in Enugu State as part of its evangelistic strategy to win more souls.

The archbishop said the move would involve identifying mission-prone areas, training and deploying evangelists, and building new worship centres.

According to him, this bold vision will address spiritual hunger, foster discipleship, and deepen Methodist presence in underserved communities throughout the Southeast and beyond.

Edeh also said that the church would engage in digital evangelism by establishing Methodist Television, Online Radio, and Virtual Ministries, aimed at reaching the digital generation and global audience.

He said, “The Archdiocese envisions launching a Methodist Television Channel, online radio station, and comprehensive virtual platforms for worship, discipleship, and theological training.

“This digital strategy will leverage social media, mobile apps, and streaming technology to spread the gospel to a connected world. It will also enable diaspora engagement and global missional networking”.

On the anniversary, the cleric said that the activities for the weeklong celebrations would begin with the tour of the five dioceses in the archdiocese on Sept. 1, by the Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Abbah.

Edeh listed other activities to include award ceremonies, a Colloquium with the theme, “Neo-Religious Practices and the Challenges of Faith: Implications for Security, Ethical Values and the Economy of Ignorance Land”.

“The 50th Anniversary is not just a celebration but a call to further research, documentation, and academic engagement,” the archbishop said.