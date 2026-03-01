As part of its preparatory activities leading up to the forthcoming synod, the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos, hosted a free neighbourhood health fair aimed at promoting wellness within the community.

The medical outreach, which took place on Tuesday, 24th February 2026, at the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo building, was well attended by members of the community who took the opportunity to check their health status.

The event, in conjunction with Getmedco and Metaphor Lab Medical professionals who started at 10:00 a.m and checked on Diabetes/Blood Glucose levels, Blood pressure, Cholesterol, Haemoglobin, and Uric acid for those who attended.

Speaking with one of the participants at the health fair Mr Lekan Adetola, he stated that the initiative was a welcome idea which broke the barriers of religious affiliation because those that attended were well attended to and it was free of charge.

Earlier, the Senior Circuit Steward, Bro. Yemi Adegbayibi revealed that the idea for the health fair emerged from a desire to impact the local community positively while emphasising the Church’s commitment to the holistic well-being of society.

“It is a way of giving back to society, as our health is very important, “Continuing, he stated, “This is the opportunity for members and nonmembers of the Church to come and avail themselves of the opportunity by checking the status of their health.”

Speaking with Dame Adetope Tychus, who is the organising chair for the event and the Synod, thanked the partners and highlighted that the event is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the church.

We thought as a committee that since we operate in an environment, it is good to give back to the environment, and it is also good for the awareness of the synod that is coming up later.

Speaking further, she said many people turned up for the health fair, and registration was stopped at number 260 and still had to continue even after exceeding the initial closing hour.

This health event is different from what we have done so far, as it involves checking of cholesterol and uric acid. This action is also a way of doing the best we can in the area of assisting the government in the area of providing health care to the people.

The pre-synod activity underscores the church’s role not only as a spiritual guide but also as a catalyst for social welfare and community development.

By providing these essential services free of charge, the organisers are encouraging that we are all human before anything else, hope to remove financial barriers to basic healthcare and encourage a culture of preventive medicine.