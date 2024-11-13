Methodist Church Nigeria: 14 Bishops, 37 Lay Presidents Receives Rites Of Consecration, Investiture

Share

…Nigeria will be great again through prayer: Says NCPC Boss

Sequel to the decisions of the Conference of Methodist Church Nigeria, in her 49th/14th Biennial Conference which met in August at Groves Memorial Methodist Church, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, that endorsed the election of Archbishops and Lay Presidents, a solemn and special divine service was organised for their consecration, investiture and induction in the Methodist Church of Trinity, Tinubu, Lagos, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Two Professors and a Senior Military Officer (rtd) distinguished themselves as Archdiocesan Lay Presidents, such as Sir Prof. Inyang Asuquo Atting, KJW, Professor of Medical and Public Health Parasitology / Epidemiology, University of Uyo – Archdiocesan Lay President of the Archdiocese of Oron; Professor Onwe Sunday Onwe of the Department of Public Administration and Political Science, Ebonyi State University, Abakiliki – Archdiocesan Lay President of the Archdiocese of Ebonyi; and Sir Col. (Dr.) Ademola Onalaja (rtd) KJW, Archdiocesan Lay President of the Archdiocese of Riye.

The new Bishops are Rt Rev Okechukwu Ogba (Ph.D), Rt Rev Evans Monday Onyemara (Ph.D) , Rt Rev David Ogwuche Job (Ph.D), Rt Rev Adekunle Gboyega Adejumo (Ph.D), Rt Rev Ominiyi Olabanjo Omisakin, Rt Rev Mark Elaigwu Ochenjele, and Rt Rev Sunday Funminiyi Johnson. Others are: Rt Rev Edet Akpan Udoekong, Rt Rev James Ajaegbo Ekpe, Rt Rev Elijah Ekarika Udo, Rt Rev Zornaatah Suakpa Neebe, Rt Rev Basil Maawole Pozonlin, Rt Rev Daniel Kacecere Dunioh and Rt Rev Ekpenyong Ime Ekpenyong .

From his own perspective, capacity and exalted positions: Socially, religiously, politically and academically as a Bishop and Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Board, NCPC, Rt Rev STV Adegbite (Ph.D.) in an exclusive interview with the Media Relations Officer / Consultant Editor of the Church about the state of the Church and the nation revealed that: Nigeria will be great again through Fervent Prayers….

The Church Militant remains the same strong and resilient with CHRIST JESUS as the flagship and Hope of Glory. HE is with us as our strength for the Ages past and our hope for years to come. The Nation Nigeria is in a period of restoration having survived a surgical operation miraculously performed by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Nigeria is now in a ward for recuperation and it is well with Nigeria, in the name of JESUS CHRIST!!!. The Clergyman of Episcopal order solemnly declared and decreed.

Quoting from Mark 12: 38 – 44, the outspoken preacher, orator and incumbent Archbishop of Oron Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev Emmanuel Udofia espoused the “Pitfalls and Penalty of leadership” as a theme.

He reiterated the need for love for the flock or congregation through pastoral and caring ministry as a panacea for the broken walls of the church.

The newly consecrated bishops were charged to flee from Megalomania, rumour mongering or grapevine, and undue excitement or euphoria of office in order to stem the tide of resentment, outcry, hunger and anger because the LORD is always with HIS Saints or believers and therefore their persecutors must stumble and not prevail. (JEREMIAH 20:11)

The service of consecration, investiture and induction was presided over by the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, JP, assisted by the Secretary of Conference, Rt Rev Dr. Babatunde Abiodun Taiwo JP, Fel. Ipman, TFG.

Share

Please follow and like us: