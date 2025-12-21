New Telegraph

December 21, 2025
Methodist Church, Ikoyi, Holds Christmas Concert

Methodist Church, Ikoyi, Holds Christmas Concert

Emmanuel Chapel Methodist Church, Ikoyi, held its annual Christmas carol concert themed “I Go Follow Jesus” at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, on December 18, 2025.

According to reports, the event was a vibrant celebration of the season, blending musical performances with a video presentation of the church’s future home.

“The congregation was treated to a lineup of soul-stirring Christmas songs and hymns,” said Adeyemi Lahanmi, who attended the event.

The Angelic Voices Choir, led by Director of Music Mrs Tosin Ajayi, kicked off the performances with classic hymns, descants, and anthems.

Notable performances included Genevieve Odi, who captivated the audience with a medley of Christmas songs delivered in a soaring soprano, and JohnPaul Ochei, who serenaded attendees with his rich baritone voice.

