Methodist Church Honours Sanusi With Award Of Excellence In Service

The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Agodi, has honoured Chief Engr. (Asiwaju) Jubril Dotun Sanusi, Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland and Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, with the prestigious award of excellence in service.

The award, presented on Saturday, at the Iyana Church Circuit, Ibadan, recognized Chief Sanusi’s outstanding contributions to community service, his unwavering dedication to humanity, and his leadership in Ibadanland.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Prelate Emeritus Sunday Ola Makinde and other respected figures from various sectors, who gathered to celebrate the philanthropist’s achievements and impact on the community.

Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi, who was represented at the event by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Methodist Church for the honour. In his acceptance message, Chief Sanusi reaffirmed his commitment to humanitarian service and his dedication to uplifting the lives of people in Oyo State and beyond.

I am deeply honoured by this recognition and remain steadfast in my mission to serve humanity and contribute to the betterment of our communities,” Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade conveyed on behalf of Chief Sanusi.

The award, it was said stands as a testament to Chief Sanusi’s leadership, his vision for community advancement, and his ongoing efforts to foster social and economic development across Ibadanland.

