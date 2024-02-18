Methodist Church Hails Tinubu on State Police, Calls for Urgent Actions in Benue

The Methodist Church Nigeria, has commended the President Bola Tinubu- led federal government, for contemplating the establishment of state police, to curb growing rates of insecurity across the country. This was, even as the Church called on President Tinubu, Benue State fovernor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia and relevant agencies to come to the aide of the people of Agatu, Otukpo and Apa Local Government of Benue State, who have come under sustained attacks from the Fulani herdsmen for the past weeks and days.

Rising from a 3-day Apex Leadership and Prayer Re- treat for the Dioceses in the Northern Region held at the Norcross Memorial Cathedral, Otukpo, Benue State, at the weekend; the church also urged the government to ensure that the State Police be properly equipped and funded, when established. Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba (JP), signed the Communique at the end of the retreat. According to the communique, the leadership of the church called on the “Government at all levels to rise up to the challenges and do all within her powers to make life comfortable for the masses”.

While condemning unprovoked attacks and killings of innocent citizens in some communities within Apa, Otukpo, Agatu and other parts of Benue State, the religious body also called on Government and Security agencies to do the needful in bringing the situation under control. The communique partly read: “That the Retreat encourages all Methodist Leaders and Members to join forces with the Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba (JP) in prayers and crystallizing our vision for building the Church.

“That the Retreat encourages all Christian faithful to intensify prayers for divine interventions in the affairs of our nation Nigeria, especially in the area of insecurity and the economic hardship facing the masses. “That the Retreat calls on the Government at all levels to rise up to the challenges and do all within her powers to make life comfortable for the masses. “The Retreat decries and condemn the unprovoked attacks and killing of innocent citizens in some communities within Apa, Agatu Local Government Councils and other parts of Benue State and calls on Government and Security agencies to do the needful in bringing the situation under control.