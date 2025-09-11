Methodist Church Condemns Deplorable State Of Nigeria’s Education System

The Aba Diocese of the Methodist Church has condemned the current education system in Nigeria, which they say lay more emphasis on certificates, with zero effort to inculcate sound learning, character and morals.

Addressing journalists during an occasion set to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the Methodist High School, Aba, Abia State, Archbishop of the Diocese, Godfrey Agupusi, said the level of decay in the system is disturbing, as it now has ripple effects on Nigerian society.

Archbishop Agupusi who was flanked by the Diocesan Lay President, Sir John Ajuga, the Board Chairman of Methodist High School, Dr Emma Ndukwe, the Principal of the school, Mrs Rejoice Ugbor, and the PTA Chairman, Elder Daniel Okoro, said that if nothing is done to end the current decay, there will be no generation left to continue anything good.

The Archbishop said that to mitigate the level of decay in the system and over-reliance on certificates without skills, the Aba Diocese of the Methodist Church has concluded plans to build a N500 million school that will accommodate vocational education with a wellplanned curriculum where students will be prepared for a better tomorrow.

“Before the white men came, no African was unemployed. We were all engaged in one skill or the other, using it to solve our problems. It baffles me that what was introduced to us to help us have been bastardised to the level that we must correct things now, and we’re out to do it,” Archbishop Agupusi said.

The Archbishop said the Aba Diocese of the Methodist Church will seize the opportunity of the Silver Jubilee to launch a development fund to officially kick off the N500 million appeal fund on October 5, 2025, to finance the completion and equipping of the permanent site of the Methodist High School, Aba. He further hailed various state governments who recently placed bans on graduation ceremonies organised for kindergarten pupils and students outside the exit classes.