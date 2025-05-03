Methodist Bishop To Tinubu: Address Deepening Nat’l Crises

Share

The Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Kwara, Joseph F. Osifuwa, has decried the worsening economic hardship and insecurity in the country, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address the deepening crises to improve citizens’ living conditions and restore peace.

Speaking during the 35th Annual Synod of the Church at the Cathedral of Blessing, Ilorin, Kwara State, Bishop Osifuwa expressed deep concern over the plight of ordinary Nigerians, lamenting that over 90 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line.

“Life has become unbearable for most Nigerians,” he said, blaming recent economic policies—particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the naira floatation—for the severe inflation that has rendered basic necessities unaffordable.

The Bishop also condemned the spate of killings and violent crimes, particularly in states like Benue and Plateau, describing the senseless shedding of innocent blood as horrifying and unacceptable.

“Innocent blood continues to defile the land. Enough is enough. The government must decisively crush terrorists and bandits. We cannot allow faceless groups to overrun our nation. The Tinubu-led Federal Government must urgently act to stop actions that discredit his administration,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to revive the economy by engaging competent technocrats, providing jobs for youths, supporting entrepreneurship through loans and grants, and returning focus to agriculture for sustainable national growth.

Bishop Osifuwa also called for stable electricity, improved road networks, and a functional healthcare system. He lamented the poor state of hospitals and noted that electricity remains a luxury in many communities, with unjustifiably high tariffs.

Commenting on Kwara State, the cleric acknowledged the state government’s efforts to cushion economic hardship through palliatives but emphasized the need for long-term development plans. He called for improved welfare for workers, including the faithful implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, which he said is barely sufficient in the current economic climate.

He raised concerns about rising insecurity in parts of the state, especially in Baruten, Kaiama, Ifelodun, and Ekiti local government areas, warning that such threats could worsen food scarcity. He urged the state government and security agencies to act swiftly to curb the growing menace.

Bishop Osifuwa also emphasized the importance of promoting unity among political and religious leaders in Kwara State. “Ethnic and religious division must be avoided to sustain peace and progress. Only through tolerance and equal opportunity can we achieve lasting peace,” he said.

He encouraged all congregants and members of the Methodist Church to embrace the theme of the 35th Synod, “He Will Rise Again”, by placing their absolute trust in God and casting their burdens upon Him, affirming that divine intervention will bring about renewal and hope.

