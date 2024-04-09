Metering’ll enhance investment, growth in Nigeria –Expert

The Chief Executive Officer, De-Haryor Global Services Limited, Engr. Ashade Olatunbosum, has said it is important to increase meter access.

He stated that increased metering of households, businesses and other customers would enhance investment and growth in Nigeria’s power sector.

Olatunbosum, in a statement, said increased metering would continue to enhance quality service delivery, and revenue collection while encouraging investors to invest more resources toward growing the sector.

He said his company, which was established in 2009, had been an active player since 2016, providing quality products and services to customers, adding that its smart meters cannot be tampered with or altered in any way.

According to him, the company has been duly certified by relevant government institutions, including the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to do business in Nigeria.

He commended President Bola Tinubu–led administration for efforts in the sector to enhance meter access in Nigeria.

Olatunbosum said: “It is a good initiative and it is going to impact the sector positively. If the right meters are put in place, it will make it difficult for end users to bypass them, thus enabling the Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos to monitor their payments and recoup their investments.

“I am an engineer and our meters are smart in every sense of the word. Our meters cannot be manipulated. The only way customers can have access to energy is via our dedicated mobile app, making it very efficient and reliable.

“Our company is a servicing electrical and construction company, providing complete electrical and building services to commercial and industrial customers in Nigeria. We are not a new company. Contrary to speculation, we have been in existence since 2009 and started metering operations in 2016.

“The narrative, which gives the impression that we are a new organization, is completely false and misleading. But we are not distracted as we are focused on ensuring that we provide very high quality products and services, targeted at positively impacting consumers, the power sector and Nigeria’s economy.”

He added: “Our client, the Nigerian army has her internal procurement procedures. In awarding its metering contract, due processes were followed. Also, several companies were contacted, before they were reduced to a few.

“There are different categories of certificates and businesses in the metering sector. The license we have currently permits us to import meters. We did not wait for the government to introduce us to the Nigerian Army. We made the move. We import and install very high quality meters to customers.”

He stated that it was imperative to increase training of personnel, capacity building and acquisition of modern technologies.

Olatunbosum said: “I was trained by the British and I have adopted that method of training in our organisation. Our staff are people we hired and trained. Training and capacity building in all departments is key. We have been doing it for many years and will continue to do so in the future. We pay maximum attention to human capital development because it is very important.

“We also believe in local content. We have people benefiting from our operations because we source some of our materials from Nigeria. We shall continue to promote local content in our operations because it will impact positively on persons, organisations, the power sector and the nation’s economy.

“The government should provide a level playing field to enable all operators to do business in the metering sector, adding that the company is currently working towards establishing an assembling plant in the nation, targeted at further maximizing its contributions to the power sector and Nigeria’s economy.”