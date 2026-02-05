Metering Gap: FG To Take Delivery Of 3.2m Smart Meters

The Federal Government has finalised plans to take delivery of 3.2 million smart meters to be delivered and installed for customers across Nigeria at no cost.

Of the number, close to 700,000 had already been delivered with about 200,000 installed as part of government’s measure to close the 5.66 million metering gap, Director General of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, disclosed yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with electricity stakeholders.

The stakeholders include 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELCOM) and others in the sector. The free metering initiative is a World Bank $500 million loan under the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) to improve electricity Distribution Companies’ (DisCos) performance.

Approved in 2021 and finalized 2024, the initiative focuses on closing the metering gap, reducing estimated billing, and enhancing financial, technical operations.

The free delivery and installation is rooted in the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) regulated by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in which meter costs have been paid to the Contractor to be recouped through MYTO. Giving updates on metering and efforts to close the gaps, Gbeleyi said:

“As at the last count, based on the recent NERC report, we have about 5.66 million unmetered customers within the Nigerian electricity supply industry ecosystem, and the strategy or the policy intervention here is to quickly bridge that gap by eliminating that gap in the industry.

“Under this, in phase one international competitive bidding, we have 1,437,500 units of meters, both in single phase and triple phase, being imported and currently being installed. Of that, about 700,000 units are already in the country.

“We have close to 200,000 in terms of installation. There is a national competitive bidding aspect of it, which also envisages 217,000 meters to be provided by local manufacturers”.

“This is phase two of the international competitive bidding, which also envisages importing about 1,550,000 meters. So we are here today just to also present to the gentlemen of the press and the entire country what this whole program is all about”, BPE DG revealed.