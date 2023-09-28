Meter: Manufacturers Back Adelabu on Universal Metering Plan

The Association of Meter Manufacturers of Nigeria (AMMON) has said that it is committed to supporting the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in his efforts to address issues with the power sector and achieve the universal metering of households in Nigeria.

AMMON President, Engr. Ademola Agoro, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday on the sideline of the association’s courtesy call to the minister in Abuja.

Agoro stated that AM- MON was offering the Minister the needed support for a fact-finding meeting that would culminate into a strategy for the revamp of the power sector. Agoro sought the support of all power sector stakeholders to work with the .inister for Nigeria to have an efficient power sector that addresses the demands of all Nigerians.

He said: “Chief Adelabu demonstrated knowledge of the sector and potential solutions to the issues facing local manufacturers of meters. “As a body, we are pleased that we have a minister who is patriotic, ready to work hard, understand sectoral issues and deliver performance while using both his professional and business acumen to reposition the sector.”

Adelabu was quoted to have during the meeting, informed the association, that he is presently engaging with all stakeholders, in his bid to further understand the challenges of each player in the power sector. Adelabu charged AMMON to submit their observation of the industry issues based on their perspective with a view to harmonising all strategies that will make the system work.