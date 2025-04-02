Metal Poisoning Outbreak: Sokoto Govt Decries Local Barbers’ Treatment Of Patients

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, has expressed dismay over the practice of some local barbers performing incisions on the stomachs of patients suffering from metal poisoning as a form of treatment.

He voiced his concerns while presenting drugs provided by the State government for the treatment of patients at General Hospital, Tureta.

Abubakar directed that this practice be stopped immediately and urged that victims showing symptoms of the disease be rushed to hospitals for proper medical care.

The Commissioner, represented by the Executive Director of the State Hospital Services Management Board, Bello Abubakar Attahiru, said that the drugs would be made available in all general hospitals treating metal poisoning cases.

The Chairman of Tureta Local Government Council, Aliyu Abubakar Tureta, received the drugs and assured that the council would ensure their proper utilization.

He noted that the provision of the drugs came at a crucial time.

According to a statement issued by Nura Bello Maikwanci, the Information/Public Relations Officer of the ministry, the Commissioner commended the council’s efforts in addressing the issue at its early stage.

