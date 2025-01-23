Share

One of the foremost social media giants, Meta , the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Trend has denied the insinuation making rounds that it is forcing users to follow official accounts belonging to senior figures in President Donald Trump’s administration.

New Telegraph recalls that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg was among the guests that attended Presiden Trump’s Inauguration on Monday, January 20.

Following the swearing-in, some users of the platforms complained following Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday that they had “automatically” been made to follow the new president, as well as Vice-President JD Vance and First Lady Melania Trump.

Reacting to the insinuation, Meta spokesman, Andy Stone explained that the accounts were managed by the White House, which had updated them to reflect the new position holders.

“This is the same procedure we followed during the last presidential transition,” he wrote in a statement.