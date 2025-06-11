Meta Partners FG, Launches Programme To Foster Innovation, Tackle Challenges

Share

Meta, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has announced the launch of the Llama Impact Accelerator program aimed at enabling the development of impactful AI solutions in Nigeria.

The eight-month programme is designed to support early-stage startups leveraging open-source Llama models to address key national and regional challenges across four high-priority areas, including Agriculture, Security & Safety, Healthcare, and a wild card category encouraging bold, original applications of AI in any other sector with high impact potential.

With a strong focus on open innovation, the program in cludes a six-week incubation phase, where selected teams will receive technical training and mentorship from AI experts and industry leaders, followed by six months of extended support, including access to additional technical resources and opportunities.

“We’re excited to partner with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to launch this AI Accelerator in Nigeria, a country with a robust innovation ecosystem,” said Sade Dada, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta.

“By making open-source AI more accessible and relevant to local challenges, we aim to enable the development of solutions that can drive national development and are impactful for communities.

“Nigeria’s rapidly growing tech ecosystem and deep pool of AI talent make it an ideal launchpad for scalable, homegrown AI solutions. The Accelerator aims to enable local innovators with cutting-edge tools, infrastructure, and support to build responsibly with open-source LLMs like Meta’s Llama.

Share