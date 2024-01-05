Meta Lists Nigeria’s ‘Creator Lab Live’ Among Key 2023 Milestones

Meta has released its ‘2023 Africa Year in Review’ to showcase some of its significant investments and works across sub-Saharan Africa in 2023. Among other milestone achievements for the year, it identified the Creator Lab Live, a first-of-its-kind educational in- real-life programme for creators in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

Captured in an infographic, it highlights Meta’s ongoing milestones and successes across the region while reinforcing its continued investment and commitment to sub-Saharan Africa. According to the report, with a focus on connecting communities, supporting the creator eco- system, and driving innovation, Meta has strategically directed resources toward initiatives that align with its mission to give people the power to build com- munities and bring the world closer together.

“As we reflect on the past year, we are thrilled to announce our key milestones and investments across Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Africa Middle East & Turkey, Meta. “We remain committed to the continent, and our 2023 highlights reinforces some of the impact we’ve been able to create by supporting the growing ecosystems of creators and building communities through technology,” Kezia added.

Some of the key highlights in the 2023 Year in Review include: Creator Lab Live: Launched the Creator Lab Live, a first-of- its-kind educational in-real-life programme for creators in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa to inspire creativity, spread positivity, build connections and demonstrate care for the creator community. Instagram Creators x Brand Academy nano course: Launched the Instagram Creators x Brand Academy nano course in South Africa in partnership with Red and Yellow (Creative School of Business), a short course to educate creators, aspiring creators and brands on best practices.

‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’: Announced the rising stars edition of our ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign to amplify the voices and stories of eight emerging young talents across Africa who are building a global presence, and changing the way the continent and its people are viewed on the international stage including rolling out Instagram #AfricaMade Reels challenge.

WhatsApp Channels: Launched a content series through collaboration with local content creators in SSA to showcase the benefits of WhatsApp Channels for users.