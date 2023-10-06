Meta 2AFRICA Subsea Cable to Generate $36BN Economy

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said Nigeria will benefit greatly from the subsea cable called 2Africa scheduled to be launched by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, in 2024.

The cable, which is to connect 16 African countries at an estimated cost of $1 billion, is targeted to generate close to $36 billion of economic output within two to three years of operation. “While these no doubt portends significant socio- economic impacts for Nigeria, it brings to fore the debate around digital sovereignty and the need for national policy and regulatory frameworks to further localize traffic and data,” the NCC stated.

Speaking at the Telecoms Sector Sustainability Forum organised by Business Remarks in Lagos yesterday, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, noted that Africa has recently assumed a new frontier and compelling destination for global Big Tech players.

He said: “These includes such giants as Google with its Equiano subsea fibre cable spanning 15,000 km from Portugal to South Africa with strategic landing points in Nigeria and Namibia and expected to increase connectivity more than five-fold within Nigeria while creating an expected 1.6m jobs.”

Danbatta, who was represented by the Head, Tariff Administration, NCC, Dr. Sunday Atu, spoke on the theme: “Mainstreaming Data Centres in the Nigerian Digital Economy.” He said the Federal Government of Nigeria had taken laudable steps to encourage and support data centres services in the country in its drive to ensure data sovereignty.

“This is encapsulated in the National Digital Economy Policy Strategy (NDEPS) Pillar #3 on Solid Infrastructure which states that; The Government will Promote the Development and Deployment of robust and scalable data center infrastructure. “It therefore goes to show that these centres, and their