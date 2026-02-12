Messi Lives Alcohol- And Smoke-Free, Wife Reveals

Antonela Roccuzzo has opened up about life with Lionel Messi, sharing intriguing insights into their lifestyle and offering a rare glimpse into the football icon’s habits away from the pitch.

This is as he announced that she has secured a major beauty ambassadorship with Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The mother of three revealed that Messi’s encouragement played a key role in her decision to step further into the spotlight, sharing the news with her followers on Instagram.

Taking to her page on Wednesday, Roccuzzo said the partnership would become the face of the brand’s brow and lip collections, highlighting a message of effortless elegance built on wellness and authenticity.

“I’ve My Husband’s Support, And That’s Very Important”

Speaking to ELLE, Antonela Roccuzzo offered further insight into the disciplined lifestyle she shares with Lionel Messi, highlighting the importance of nutrition and recovery in their household.

“My husband has to always be on a diet because of what he does,” she explained, pointing to the physical demands of his career. “We have to eat healthy. We don’t drink alcohol, and we don’t smoke. We try to have everything organic.”

This structured and health-conscious routine, she suggested, has played a significant role in sustaining Messi’s longevity and success at the highest level of football.

While Roccuzzo stressed their alcohol-free lifestyle, Messi is frequently seen with yerba mate — a traditional, non-alcoholic South American herbal tea. The Inter Miami captain typically drinks it unsweetened from a personalised gourd through a metal straw known as a bombilla.

Although the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner joked in a January 2026 interview with LUZU TV that he occasionally enjoys “wine mixed with Sprite” after big victories, his constant companion at training sessions and matches remains his ever-present mate.

Roccuzzo also highlighted the crucial role Messi’s support has played in her decision to step further into her own professional pursuits. “I have my husband’s support, and that is very important,” she said.

“If I didn’t have that support, I don’t think I would be fully doing this. I’m very shy and this is very new.” Her remarks offered a rare glimpse into the vulnerability behind the public image often defined by her husband’s global fame.

Despite her growing career ambitions, Roccuzzo insists that motherhood remains her foundation. “I try to be focused on my family. My kids are my number one priority.

And now, I’m in a position to start doing things for myself,” she explained. She admitted to initially feeling guilty about spending time away for work commitments, including a recent trip to New York, but said the experience helped her find balance. “When I came back, everybody was perfect. Nobody died. I realised that I can do things more often.”

Even as one of football’s most recognisable partners, Roccuzzo is carving out her own identity. Her wellness routine includes daily workouts at a women-only gym, twice-weekly FitJam sessions with a Brazilian trainer, and regular weightlifting.

She also encourages fellow mothers to disconnect when needed, often switching her Apple Watch to “Do Not Disturb” mode to stay focused.

Messi and Antonela married in June 2017 in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. They are parents to three sons — Thiago, Mateo and Ciro — and currently live in Miami, where the boys train at Inter Miami’s youth academy.