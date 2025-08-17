Messi’s Return Boosts Inter Miami 3-1 Victory

Inter Miami on Saturday defeated defending MLS champions, Los Angeles Galaxy in a 3-1 victory as Lionel Messi marks his injury comeback.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had been sidelined since August 2, when he sustained what coach Javier Mascherano described as a “Minor muscle injury” in a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa.

He also missed a Cup victory over Pumas UNAM and last weekend’s league loss to Orlando City.

Messi started the game on the bench before replacing Telasco Segovia in the second half. His late strike sealed the win after Miami struck twice in the closing stages.

“It had been something very small,” Mascherano said of his injury after the match. “The three training sessions we had were good. The important thing is that the match ended. As the minutes went by, I saw him better. We have to see how he feels tomorrow.”

The goal marked a successful return for the 38-year-old Argentine, whose presence re-energised Miami in front of a home crowd.

“He wants to play every single game. You have to understand why Leo is Leo. He always wants to be on the pitch. He’s happy there.

“Sometimes we try to explain to him that we have to go slowly, but when he feels good, he knows himself like no one else.

“In the end, we tried to give him some minutes today to start having good feelings for Wednesday,” Mascherano said.

Inter Miami sits fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference, six points adrift of leaders Philadelphia but with three games in hand.

Elsewhere, South Korean international and former Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min notched his first MLS win in his first league start, helping LAFC to a 2-0 victory over New England.

Son, who debuted as a substitute in last week’s draw at Chicago, provided the assist for Mathieu Choiniere’s stoppage-time goal that sealed the result.

Marco Delgado opened the scoring for LAFC in the 51st minute. The club sits fifth in the Western Conference, nine points behind leaders San Diego but with two games in hand.