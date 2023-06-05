New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Messi’s Father Confirms Transfer Wise After Barca Talks

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, has said his son wants to return to the Camp Nou club.

“He wants to return to Barça and I would love for him to come back. It is an option,” the player’s father told journalist, Toni Juanmartí on Monday.

The quote emerged after the same journalist shared a video of Messi senior arriving for talks with Barcelona President, Joan Laporta.

Recall that Messi’s exit from Paris Saint-Germain has already been confirmed but a new club is yet to be decided, with the Argentinian linked with a move to Saudi Arabia or Inter Miami as well as a return to Barcelona.

Reports earlier on Monday suggested that LaLiga had finally accepted Barça’s “feasibility plan” for the summer, a roadmap securing and accounting for the club’s financial future, which means the club now has the green light to register new contracts.

With that, a return for Messi really is now possible.

