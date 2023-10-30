Messi Wins Ballon D’Or For A Record Eighth Time

…as Osimhen finishes eight

Argentina and Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has won the Men’s Ballon d’Or for the eighth time.

The 36-year-old was recognised at the ceremony in Paris after helping his country win the World Cup in Qatar last year.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the world’s best player under 21.

Messi won his record-extending Ballon d’Or award ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

The Norway international scored a record-breaking 36 goals in 35 league games and hit 52 in all competitions as City won the Treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

He was recognised for his achievements with the Gerd Muller Trophy for best goalscorer.

“I want to thank Manchester City, the whole club,” said Haaland.

“I also want to thank my family and everyone around me for making me who I am today.”

The Ballon d’Or recognises the best footballer of the year and is voted for by 100 journalists worldwide.

As well as helping Argentina to World Cup glory, Messi also played a key role as Inter Miami won their first trophy – the Leagues Cup – and has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances for the Major League Soccer side.

He has now won three more Ballon d’Or awards than anyone else, with Cristiano Ronaldo having won it five times, most recently in 2017.

The Portugal international, who plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was not named on the shortlist for the first time since 2003.

Argentina World Cup winner and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the world.

Martinez won the Golden Glove in Qatar, saving a spot-kick from Kingsley Coman in the 4-2 penalty shootout win against France.

He also helped Aston Villa finish seventh in the Premier League and secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

Manchester City were named the club of the year at the awards for the second year running.

Pep Guardiola’s side became only the second English team to win the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

They had seven players shortlisted for the men’s Ballon d’Or award.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, finished eighth in the overall rankings for the Ballon d’Or.

His position is higher than those of other famous players. He is the highest-placed African.

Next to him is Mohamed Salah of Egypt who placed 11th, Morocco’s Yassine Bounou is number 13 while Cameroon’s Andre Onana is number 23.

The placing will likely shape the African Footballer of the Year Award held in Morocco in December.