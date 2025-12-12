Messi To Unveil 21-Metre Statue Of Himself On Indian Tour

Ballon d’Or multi-award-winner, Lionel Messi, will, on Saturday, unveil a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of himself in India as he embarks on a three-day tour of the country that has sparked a fan frenzy.

The iron sculpture in Kolkata, which shows Messi holding the World Cup, is part of a so-called GOAT Tour that will take in four Indian cities and a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar will unveil the monument virtually rather than in person for security reasons.

A “Hola Messi” fan zone has also been set up in Kolkata, where on display is a life-sized replica of Messi sitting on a throne.

The hall also recreates his Miami home, complete with mannequins of his family members.

Meanwhile, football fan Samir Nandy said it would be “A dream come true” to catch a glimpse of his idol.

READ ALSO:

“Legends are not made by success alone. It is his resilience that made me believe in him,” Nandy, 64, said in Kolkata. The statue is a fitting tribute to him.”Monty Paul, the statue’s main sculptor, told AFP the structure was built in 40 days.

“It’s a matter of pride to build the sculpture of Messi. It’s the tallest statue I have made,” he said.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will also meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Saurav Ganguly during his whirlwind trip to Kolkata.

Ahead of his arrival, Messi said it was an honour to visit India and interact with the fans.

“India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago. The fans were fantastic,” Messi said in an official statement.

“India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game.”

After Kolkata, where Messi will play a short friendly match, he will head to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

In Hyderabad, he will attend a concert in his honour and play another friendly.

He is reportedly scheduled to meet Modi in the capital.

Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award this week after propelling Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker will spearhead Argentina’s defence of the World Cup in June-July in North America.