Messi To Face Yamal For First Time After The Best Snub

Football fans are set for a thrilling generational clash on March 27, 2026, when Spain and Argentina will face off in the Finalissima—marking the first on-pitch meeting between Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal and global icon Lionel Messi.

The blockbuster announcement comes just days after Messi controversially ranked Yamal third in his FIFA “The Best Player of the Year” voting, adding extra intrigue to an already mouth-watering encounter.

The Finalissima will pit reigning European champions Spain against South American title holders Argentina at Qatar’s iconic Lusail Stadium, the very stage where Messi lifted the World Cup in 2022.

First-Ever On-Pitch Meeting Set For Lusail

For 18-year-old Yamal, it will mark his first competitive encounter with Messi, now 38 and turning out for Inter Miami CF—a meeting many see as a symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment.

Despite the constant comparisons, Yamal has been eager to play down suggestions that he is “the next Messi.” Speaking last month, he said:

“I respect him, in the end, for what he’s been, for what he is to football, and if we ever meet on a pitch, there will be that mutual respect because we are players and because, for me, he’s the best in history.”

He added: “We both know I don’t want to be Messi and Messi knows I don’t want to be him. I want to follow my path, and that’s it.”

Fresh Rivalry For Messi And Yamal

While this will be their first on-field meeting, Yamal and Messi share a remarkable off-pitch history. During Euro 2024, viral images resurfaced of Messi posing with a baby Yamal in 2007 for a charity calendar, along with later photos of the pair together at Barcelona’s training ground as Yamal rose through La Masia.

That warm narrative took a subtle turn after Messi ranked Yamal third in his voting for The Best FIFA Player of the Year, placing Ousmane Dembélé first and Kylian Mbappé second.

The Finalissima now presents Yamal with an early chance to measure himself against his idol in a competitive setting.

This will be the fourth edition of the Finalissima but only the second in the 21st century, with Argentina defending the title they claimed in emphatic fashion by defeating Italy 3–0 at Wembley in 2022.

With the 2026 World Cup just months away, the showdown between Spain and Argentina promises to be a defining moment—not only for the trophy, but for the unfolding Messi–Yamal storyline.