Messi Speaks On Retirement Plans

Argentine football star, Lionel Messi has recently shared insights into his retirement plans.

Speaking in an interview on the Big Time Podcast, Messi offered glimpses into his future endeavours as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has significantly impacted with 16 goals and seven assists in 19 appearances across various competitions.

However, the 36-year-old has also grappled with injury issues, including a recurring hamstring problem and a recent knee injury, leading to concerns about his longevity in the sport.

Reflecting on his retirement plans, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner emphasized his self-awareness.

He acknowledged that he evaluates his performances critically, always striving to maintain his high standards and not shying away from admitting when he falls short.

Messi stated his preparedness to retire from football when he feels incapable of performing at his peak or finding joy in the game, irrespective of his age.

Messi said, “I am very self-critical of myself. I know when I’m good, when I’m bad when I play well, and when I play badly. When I feel it’s time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age.

“I know that moment I feel I am no longer ready to perform, that I am no longer enjoying myself or helping my teammates.”