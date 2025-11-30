New Telegraph

November 30, 2025
Messi Shatters Football History With Unprecedented 405th Assist

Argentina footballer, Lionel Messi has written yet another chapter in football history, becoming the Sport’s All-Time Assist leader with 405 career assists.

The landmark moment came during Inter Miami’s emphatic 5–1 victory over New York City FC in the MLS Cup semifinal on Sunday.

The Argentine icon delivered a precise setup for Mateo Silvetti in the 67th minute, pushing him past Hungarian great Ferenc Puskás, who previously held the record with 404 assists.

Messi’s latest contribution helped Inter Miami secure the Eastern Conference title and book a place in the MLS Cup final, where they will face Vancouver, champions of the Western Conference, on Saturday, December 6.

The updated top 10 players with the most career assists now stand as follows:

  1. Lionel Messi – 405

  2. Ferenc Puskás – 404

  3. Pelé – 369

  4. Johan Cruyff – 358

  5. Thomas Müller – 352

  6. Luis Suárez – 317

  7. Kevin De Bruyne – 316

  8. Ángel Di María – 313

  9. Cristiano Ronaldo – 304

  10. Luís Figo – 283

At 38, Messi continues to stretch the limits of longevity and excellence. With 896 career goals and now 405 assists, he holds the record for the highest combined goal contributions in football history.

