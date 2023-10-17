Messi Sets To Win 8th Ballon d’Or

The odds of Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or are 8 to 1.

Prior to the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony, which is set to take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, October 30, the news on the internet has sparked conflicting emotions.

The 36-year-old Argentine professional footballer played a key role in his home nation’s victory at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The announcement that Messi will receive his seventh Ballon d’Or follows media leaks concerning the putative male and female winners of the 2023 awards.

Messi earned his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 while playing for Barcelona. He had a winning streak in 2010, 2011, and 2012, but Cristiano Ronaldo, then playing for Real Madrid, crossed him to win in 2013 and 2014.

Again, Messi triumphed in 2015, but Ronaldo surged ahead to win twice for Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017. At Barcelona in 2019 and PSG in 2021, Lionel Messi won his sixth and seventh Ballon d’Or awards, respectively.

Karim Benzema, a player in France, took home the prize in 2022. Messi is still predicted to win this year’s Ballon d’Or ahead of his rivals despite the fact that the trio listed all play in lower-level football divisions.

Prior to signing a new contract with Inter Miami in July, Messi had played his formative years with Barcelona and afterwards spent time with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He had dazzled the Major League Soccer (MLS) with a number of spellbinding performances.

Despite not receiving the prize in 2022, which went to Karim Benzema, there are indications that Messi has been notified of his triumph at the forthcoming Ballon d’Or presentation.

Aitana Bonmati, a midfielder for Barcelona, will be unveiled as the winner of the female award at the prestigious Chatelet Theatre, according to the Catalan newspaper Sport. With Spain, Bonmati won the Women’s World Cup, defeating England in a thrilling final that took place in August.

With his impending victory, Messi will become the first non-European club player to ever win the Ballon d’Or and increase his advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo by three points.

Messi recently faced intense competition from Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and ex-PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland set a record by scoring 52 goals in 53 games and leading City to the Treble last season. While PSG’s season was largely unsuccessful, Mbappe stood out because of a stunning hat-trick in the World Cup final against Messi’s Argentina.

Though, despite being the most decorated footballer in history, Messi has always maintained that he does not attach much importance to the Ballon d’Or. Shortly after joining Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, the Argentine forward explained, “I have said it many times, the Ballon d’Or is very important due to the recognition at the individual level, but I never gave it importance.”