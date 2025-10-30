Messi Sends Clear Message In MLS Cup Pursuit

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has said that Inter Miami have learned from the defensive errors and is now Ready to compete for the MLS Cup.

Reflecting on the 2024 first-round loss to Atlanta United, the Argentine superstar admitted that defensive inconsistency was the team’s undoing.

However, he sees progress under new head coach Javier Mascherano, especially after their opening win in the 2025 playoffs against Nashville SC.

Messi delivered a spectacular hat-trick, clinching the Major League Soccer Golden Boot and leading Inter Miami to a commanding 5-2 victory over Nashville SC.

What Messi said

Messi noted a general improvement in their defensive structure at Chase Stadium after his team defeated Nashville.

“I think this season, like last year, we’ve grown a lot,” he said, acknowledging the team’s development.

He pointed to a leaky defence as the primary reason for their downfall against Atlanta last year, a series where they conceded six goals over two games while only scoring four.

“There were moments where the team competed at a very high level, but it’s also true that we were irregular, defensively, where we conceded a lot of goals, and that’s something we still are lacking,” Messi explained to Apple TV, via Goal.

“We must be better in that area if we really want to win the MLS Cup.”

Despite the painful memory of being eliminated as the top seed last year, Messi is confident that Inter Miami has the quality to go all the way this time.

“Yes, obviously yes, we can. It’s not going to be easy,” he affirmed.

“We have the experience from last year when we finished first in the regular season and then got knocked out in the first round.”