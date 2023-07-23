Messi Scores Late Winner On Inter Miami Debut

Argentina star Lionel Messi curled in a stunning stoppage-time free-kick on his Inter Mi- ami debut to clinch a 2-1 victory against Mexican side Cruz Azul. Messi, 36, struck in the fourth minute of added time as his Major League Soccer side won the Leagues Cup tie. The 20,000-capacity crowd included celebrities such as basketball’s LeBron James, tennis legend Serena Williams and US TV star Kim Kardashian.

“We wanted to start like this by giving these people a victory,” said Messi. “We knew that it was very important for us to start this championship in winning fashion. Luckily we were able to do it in the end, and I am very happy.”

Smoke bombs in Miami’s pink colour were let off behind the goal at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale as some fans ran on to the pitch to celebrate Messi’s goal, before being led away by security. It continued the party atmosphere started on Sunday, when Messi was officially unveiled to fans in front of another capacity crowd in south Florida.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner only trained with his team-mates for the first time on Tuesday after moving to the MLS follow- ing the end of his contract at Paris St-Germain. Messi scored 32 goals in 75 games during a two-year spell with the French champions after leaving Barcelona, and turned down lucrative offers from other countries to play in the US.