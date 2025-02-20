Messi Scores First 2025 Goal With Inter Miami

Share

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, on Thursday morning, February 20 scored his first official goal in 2025 with Inter Miami.

Messi led Inter Miami to beat Kansas City 1-0 in the Concacaf Champions Cup first-leg tie.

New Telegraph reports that the match was played at the Children’s Mercy Park.

Messi scored the only goal of the match in the 56 minutes to give his team a first-leg advantage ahead of the return leg.

The return leg clash will take place on Wednesday, 26 February at Chase Stadium.

Meanwhile, the goal against Kansas City was Messi’s 851th career goal.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will now hope to lead Inter Miami to victory in their next game against New York City in the MLS fixture on Sunday.

