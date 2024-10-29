Messi Reacts To Outcome Of 2024 Ballon D’Or

Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has extended his congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, despite his absence from the ceremony.
This year, Messi, who holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or awards with eight, was not featured on the 30-man shortlist, sparking conversations about his current standing in the football world.
While Messi was not present, several of his Argentina teammates were recognized for their achievements.
Among the highlights was Emiliano Martinez, who secured the Yachine Award for the best goalkeeper for the second consecutive year.
In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the best player in the world, edging out Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who was heavily favoured to take home the award.