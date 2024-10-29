Messi Reacts To Outcome Of 2024 Ballon D’Or

Share

Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has extended his congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, despite his absence from the ceremony.

This year, Messi, who holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or awards with eight, was not featured on the 30-man shortlist, sparking conversations about his current standing in the football world.

While Messi was not present, several of his Argentina teammates were recognized for their achievements.

Among the highlights was Emiliano Martinez, who secured the Yachine Award for the best goalkeeper for the second consecutive year.

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the best player in the world, edging out Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who was heavily favoured to take home the award.

In an Instagram post, Lionel Messi celebrated the achievements of his peers, stating, “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2024. Especially to Dibu, what a great, another award for the best goalkeeper in the world. And to Lautaro, to Scaloni, and Garnacho.” Not that the ceremony was not without controversy, particularly regarding Vinicius Junior. Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf suggested that ongoing tensions between UEFA and Real Madrid may have influenced Vinicius’s chances for the award. Real Madrid had initially planned to attend the ceremony but cancelled their flight upon learning that Vinicius would not be receiving the coveted prize. Seedorf expressed his disappointment, stating, “Vini Jr. deserves to keep this award. I think problems between Real Madrid and UEFA should be kept separate from an award the player deserves. It’s a shame.” Ultimately, Vinicius finished as the runner-up for the Ballon d’Or, while his teammate Jude Bellingham claimed the third position.

