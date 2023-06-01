Messi Quits PSG Amid New Club

The Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer after two seasons at the club.

Messi’s Manager, Christophe Galtier confirmed the news ahead of PSG’s final game of the season this weekend.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier said. “It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont.”

Messi, 35, has been linked with a return to Barcelona, and manager Xavi revealed this week that talks have taken place.

“I told the President that Messi’s return makes sense,” Xavi said. “No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. “I have the tactical plan in mind with Leo. It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide, it’s up to him… I’m speaking with Leo, yes.”

While a reunion with his former club would be the romantic choice, there are also lucrative offers on the table from the US, where the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami are exploring a deal, and Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal is prepared to pay the Argentinian £1bn over a two-year period in order to compete against his former rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr.

Messi has made 74 appearances for PSG, scoring 32 goals. He arrived in the French capital to great fanfare but struggled to make an impact in his first season and was overshadowed by teammate Kylian Mbappe, as they won Ligue 1 but crashed out of the Champions League in the first knockout round.