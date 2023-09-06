Messi Poises To Defeat Haaland, Others For Eighth Golden Ball

The list of nominees for the 2023 Balloon d’Or will be revealed this Wednesday. Many of the world’s finest footballers have been competing over the past year to take home the Golden Ball in Paris on October 30th, succeeding last year’s winner, Karim Benzema.

It promised to be a unique Ballon d’Or battle, with the World Cup taking place in the middle of the 2022-23 campaign, meaning it could be a distant memory by the time the votes were cast in August.

There is no doubt, however, that playing a starring role in Qatar boosted some players’ chances of competing for the Golden Ball, even with the winners of domestic and European titles grabbing the late-season attention.

Who, then, has put themselves in the frame for the biggest individual honour of them all as the football fans await the nominations.

Football’s most prestigious prize, the Ballon d’Or, brings together the finest and most impressive footballers over the past one year to celebrate their heroics that brought awe, joy, and pride to millions of football fans across the world.

Former Real Madrid star, Karim Benzema, reigns as the current winner of the coveted prize and will likely see his dominance end when the 2023 edition takes place.

Since the Frenchman won in 2022, epic football events have taken place from Lionel Messi leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar to Erling Haaland proving unstoppable by defenders in Europe as he guided Manchester City to their first-ever European glory in the UEFA Champions League, not to forget Aitana Bonmati trailblazing performance pivotal to Spain being crowned world champions at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A 30-man shortlist is expected for the men’s Ballon d’Or, 20 players for the women’s list, and 10 for the Yashin and Kopa awards – given to the best goalkeeper and Under-21 player, respectively.

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the top two favourites to scoop the men’s award following their heroics with Argentina and Manchester City, respectively.

Vinicius Junior, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodri are other players also expected to feature prominently in the list.

Barcelona and Spain star Bonmati who was instrumental to the Spanish women’s national team’s glory at the FIFA Women’s World Cup is highly tipped to win the prize her teammate, Alexia Putellas won last year.

With a phenomenal performance at the tournament, playing in every game and serving as a cornerstone of coach Jorge Vilda’s side, Bonmati is a strong contender to succeed Putellas.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr is yet another likely winner having racked up 29 goals for Chelsea last season as they won a domestic double before featuring for the Matildas at the World Cup.