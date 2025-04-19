Messi Opens Up On Barcelona Return

Share

Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi has revealed that he had hoped for a return to Barcelona following Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar, but the move ultimately failed to materialise.

The 38-year-old forward, who led his national team to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, departed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent last year before signing with Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami.

Speaking in an interview with Simplemente Fútbol, Messi confirmed that a return to the Catalan giants had been his initial intention.

“I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it wasn’t possible again,” Messi said.

The World Cup victory, he explained, played a decisive role in shaping his next career move, which ultimately became a family-focused decision.

“After that, it became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe; I didn’t want to go to any of them,” he added.

Messi enjoyed an illustrious 17-season spell at Barcelona, where he secured 35 major trophies, including 10 LaLiga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.

Since his move to the United States, the Argentine has already added two more titles to his collection, helping Inter Miami lift the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

