Messi Need To Retire For Anyone Else To Be Crown Best – Haaland

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has said that Lionel Messi of Inter Miami needs to give up the game so that someone else can be crowned the very best.

Haaland spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Manchester City’s Champions League round of 16 second-leg encounter against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

He said, “Maybe he [Messi] has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best,” Haaland said (via Barca Universal).

The majority of people concur that Messi is the world’s greatest football player.

The Argentina captain won the 2023 Balloon d’Or by defeating Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The former Barcelona forward is a World Cup winner as well.