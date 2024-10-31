New Telegraph

  3. Messi Made Me…

Messi Made Me Ditch England For Nigeria, Says Bassey

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has revealed that a moment of magic from Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, in a match against Nigeria contributed to his decision to play for his fatherland Nigeria instead of England, where he was raised.

Bassey was also eligible to play for Italy, where he was born but he eventually opted to play for Nigeria. Bassey recalled that he was still in a youth set up at Leicester City when Nigeria clashed with Messi’s Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the Barcelona legend’s unbelievable performance in the 2-1 win solidified is conviction to contribute his quota to the Nigerian national team.

“When Nigeria played Argentina, they lost 2-1 but it was a good game,” Bassey told Sky Sports. “Messi, of course – Messi is Messi, in – nit – he scored that outrageous goal. I think it was knee, left foot, then right foot. It was top.

