Messi Linked To Shock Galatasaray Move

Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi, could be set for a shock move to join Galatasaray. According to Fotomac, the Turkish champions are looking to strike a deal to sign Messi on loan in January.

They want to offer the Argentina superstar playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Messi recently put pen to p a p e r on a con – tract e x – tension with Inter M i a m i that sees him commit his future until the end of the 2028 season, when he will turn 41.

Although this is likely to be the last contract in his career, Messi could yet feature in a new league. But there has to be an agreement between Messi, Inter Miami and Galatasaray. The offer could prove tempting for Messi, as the MLS will soon see its postseason break, which could open the door for the eighttime Ballon d’Or winner to leave temporarily.

If it happens, he will be lining up alongside Super Eagles talisman, Victor Osimhen, in attack for the Yellow and Reds. Osimhen again proved his worth for the team on Wednesday, as he netted his first-ever hat-trick in the Champions League, as they swept Ajax aside 3-0.