Messi Leads Inter Miami To A 4-0 Victory With Two Goals, One Assist

Lionel Messi scored twice and contributed an assist as Inter Miami crushed Atlanta United 4-0 in a wholly one-sided match in his first start for the team.

The 36-year-old Argentina star scored twice in the opening 22 minutes before helping out colleague Robert Taylor in the second half.

After scoring his second goal, Messi pointed at Inter-Miami owner David Beckham.

His effort last week followed a game-winning free kick in stoppage time during his debut.

“He can do everything on the ball. He can keep it in tight spaces, and he makes the right decision 100% of the time,” Taylor said in a post-match interview. “Most of the time he’ll find one of his team-mates.

“He brings so much quality to the team, so much. I mean, he’s the best player in the world.

“This is what he does – he scores two goals, he scored last game, gets another assist. It’s a dream come true to play with him.”

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi signed with the Major League Soccer team when his contract with Paris St. Germain expired, but he didn’t start practicing with his teammates until last week.

The 2022 World Cup winner spent two years with the French champs, scoring 32 goals in 75 games while turning down substantial offers to play in the US from other countries.

Messi converted a rebound of his own shot to score the game’s opening goal in the ninth minute after handling a feed over the top from fellow newcomer and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

Thirteen minutes later, he extended the lead by combining with Taylor of Finland’s midfield to bury a low cross at the near post.

Taylor added a fourth before the break, and Messi completed the scoring by sending the 28-year-old through on a burst in the second half.

Standing ovations followed Messi’s substitution in the 78th minute, and a number of fans left the 20,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium shortly afterward.

The win saw Inter Miami move into the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup.

Miami tops their group after two wins in the Leagues Cup, a competition that features all of the top teams from the MLS and Liga MX in Mexico. With their new addition appearing settled so fast, Miami will undoubtedly think they can win their first-ever title.