Lionel Messi, Inter Miami’s Leagues Argentine footballer,was forced off in the 11th minute ofCup match against Mexico’s Necaxa on Saturday due to a suspected right hamstring injury, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the club’s next fixtures.

Despite his early departure, Inter Miami managed a 5–4 victory on penalties after a 2–2 draw at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The 38-year-old Argentine star walked off the pitch unassisted after receiving treatment on the sidelines, appearing to experience discomfort in his upper right leg.

Head coach Javier Mascherano said after the match that Messi “felt a pull” in his hamstring and would undergo medical evaluation on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

“Well, he felt discomfort, and we will not be able to know until tomorrow how severe the injury is. There’s probably something there. Maybe not as important, because he was really not in pain. But he did feel a pull,” he said

Messi collected the ball and drove toward Necaxa’s defence, but lost his footing near the edge of the box after a collision with defender Alexis Peña. He tumbled to the ground, striking the pitch in frustration as Necaxa cleared the ball.

Moments later, the Inter Miami captain was seen alone near midfield on the left wing, where he sat down and then lay briefly on his back. Team medical staff quickly rushed to attend to him.

Head coach Javier Mascherano brought on Federico Redondo to replace Messi following the injury.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw after regulation time, with both teams reduced to 10 men. Inter Miami ultimately secured a 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout.