Argentine forward Lionel Messi has added yet another remarkable achievement to his legendary career on Saturday, after reaching 400 assists in professional football, a feat unmatched in the modern game.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s post on Sunday, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner recorded the landmark assist during Inter Miami’s 4-0 thrashing against Nashville SC on Sunday.

Messi provided two assists to Allende Tadeo in the 73rd and 76th minutes, and the moment underscores Messi’s enduring influence on the pitch, even in the later stages of his career.

Messi’s assists have come across an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, including his time at FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and now Inter Miami.

Known not only for his prolific goal-scoring over 800 career goals, Messi’s creative vision and playmaking have set him apart as one of football’s greatest all-around players.

The 38-year-old has consistently redefined attacking play, combining precision passing, spatial awareness, and unselfishness to make his teammates better.

His 400th assist adds another chapter to a career already filled with records, from eight Ballon d’Or titles to four Champions League trophies and a World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022.

Fans and pundits alike have celebrated the milestone across social media, hailing Messi’s unparalleled longevity and consistency.