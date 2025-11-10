Lionel Messi has sent a strong message to Barcelona fans following a visit to Camp Nou, sparking speculation about a potential future return to the club that defined his career.

The Argentine superstar, who parted ways with Barcelona in 2021 after more than 20 years at the club, made the trip during a break from his MLS commitments with Inter Miami.

Messi’s visit allowed him to witness first-hand the renovations and upgrades to the stadium where he became a global football icon, a place that holds countless memories from his glittering career.

Reflecting on the visit, Messi took to Instagram and wrote, “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul.

A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”

The heartfelt post resonated with fans worldwide, many of whom have long hoped to see Messi return to Barcelona in some capacity: whether in a ceremonial role, as an ambassador, or even in a coaching or advisory position.

His words underline a deep connection with the club and its supporters, emphasising that his departure in 2021 left unfinished emotional business.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, continuing his career in the MLS while also maintaining strong ties to his former club and city.

The Camp Nou visit comes at a time when Barcelona is undergoing a period of renewal, both on and off the pitch, and Messi’s connection to the club’s identity remains undeniable.

Barcelona fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and nostalgia.