Messi Donates 8th Ballon d’Or Trophy To Barcelona Museum

Inter Miami and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, has opted to gift his most recent Ballon d’Or award to Barcelona Museum.

This development is coming barely three months after he controversially won the award, beating out strong contenders like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

New Telegraph recalls that Messi received his record eighth title as the world’s best player in October of last year, credited to his leadership during Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old received the award nearly seven months after achieving the one major honour that had previously eluded him throughout his career, sparking frustration among some fans and pundits who believed Manchester City’s Haaland was a more deserving candidate.

However, Messi has reportedly donated his latest individual prize, the Ballon d’Or trophy, to Barcelona, despite not winning it during his time with the club, according to Spanish journalist Miquel Blazquez, four months after receiving the award.

This gesture will enable Barca to display Messi’s eighth award alongside the other seven in their club museum, solidifying his legacy as one of soccer’s greatest players during his time at the Nou Camp, where he secured 10 Spanish titles and four Champions Leagues while netting an impressive 672 goals in 778 games.