Messi Cut Decision On Future To Two Teams

For the second time in three summers, the football world is on tenterhooks in order to find out the next destination for Lionel Messi.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward reportedly wants to make a decision on his future in the next week, with three teams pushing for his signature. The 35-year-old Lionel Messi has offers on the table from Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona have made it clear they want to bring Messi back to the club.

Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi made it clear that he was also the desire of his son this summer, but as Barcelona try to reduce their wage bill to within the La Liga salary limit, they are as of yet unable to guarantee that they could register Messi to play.

There is pessimism in Catalonia that they can do so in time in order to sign Messi, but they now only have one competitor for his signature. However, Messi has supposedly ruled out the option of heading to Saudi Arabia, limiting his choice to just Inter Miami or Barcelona.

In all likelihood, Messi appears to be waiting to see if Barcelona can make a deal happen, with Inter Miami as his alternative. Messi’s family already has a house in Florida, and if he is to leave Europe, it looks as if that will be his destination.