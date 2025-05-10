Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Reportedly On Divorce Proceedings

Share

Argentine professional footballer and Inter Miami legend, Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, are reportedly on the verge of divorce.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s alleged divorce proceedings were shared by Cuban astrologer, Mhoni Vidente, who claimed it stemmed from infidelity.

However, the couple remain silent amid the swirling rumours, fueling curiosity among fans.

Following the news of their alleged divorce, fans have taken to various platforms to share their thoughts and express support for the couple amid the uncertainty. It would be recalled that Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo tied the knot in 2017 in a lavish ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, and their union is blessed with three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

