Messe Berlin Announces Angola Host Country Of ITB Berlin 2026

Ahead of the 2026 ITB Berlin, which is set to mark its 60th anniversary, the organizers of the yearly world leading travel and tourism trade show, Messe Ber- lin, has announced Angola as the Host Country for the epoch making event. It is scheduled to hold between March 3 and 5, 2026 at its tradition- al home, Messe Berlin grounds in Berlin. The Tourism Minister of Angola, Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, Messe Berlin, Dirk Hoffmann sealed the deal in Berlin. “We are delighted that Angola is the official host country of ITB Berlin 2026,’’ said Daniel.

Adding, ‘‘this partnership offers a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s diversity, culture and natural beauty on one of the world’s most important platforms.’’ Stressing that the country is ready for the world following recent re- branding of its tourism; “With our new brand identity ‘Visit Angola – The Rhythm of Life‘ we want to show how vibrant, diverse and authentic our tourism products are and invite the international travel industry to experience the rhythm of Angola with all their senses.’’

‘‘It is a great pleasure and honour to present Angola as the host country on the major tourism platform that is ITB Berlin,” said Julia Kleber, Chief Executive Officer of the Kleber Group and official representative of the Angola Tourism Board. “Angola inspires with its fascinating contrast of wild coasts, impressive desert landscapes, majestic waterfalls and ancient rock formations. Our country embodies the spirit of The Rhythm of Life – full of energy, diversity and warmth. We are proud to represent Angola as the official Tourism Board and to raise its profile as a new, authentic destination in international tourism,’’ she added. While Hoffmann noted, “With its new brand identity and slogan ‘The Rhythm of Life’, Angola is sending a strong signal on the international tourism stage.

It is a special honour for us to welcome this multifaceted country as the official host country for the sixtieth anniversary of ITB Berlin.. Adding, “The partnership once again highlights ITB Berlin’s role as a platform that supports destinations in making their tourism potential visible on the world stage.’’ As the official host country, Angola will present a wide-ranging programmes at ITB Berlin. This will kick off with the opening gala on March 2, 2025, at the CityCube Berlin, where Angola will officially open ITB Berlin.