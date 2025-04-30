MESI: Sanwo-Olu Supports 1,700 Vulnerable Residents With Cash, Working Tools

Share

No fewer than 1,700 indigent Lagos State residents have been empowered with life skills and resources through Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) to transform lives, foster entrepreneurship and enhance their socio-economic wellbeing.

The initiative, being undertaken by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, practically demonstrated the State Government’s determination to ensure inclusivity in programmes designed to drive economic growth from the grassroots.

MESI intervened in equipping vulnerable residents with modern skills in their chosen crafts and creating better means of livelihood for them.

At the graduation ceremony held yesterday at De Blue Roof in Agidingbi, Governor Babajide SanwoOlu presented working tools and start-up capital to the beneficiaries, who undertook the extensive entrepreneurial programmes.

Sanwo-Olu said MESI was one of the critical interventions leveraged by his administration to address poverty at the grassroots and improve standard of living.

The governor said the initiative had not only demonstrated his Government’s commitment to addressing root causes of poverty, but also a way to directly impact lives and deliver dividends of democracy.

He said: “This is a deliberate bottom-up action being taken to uplift communities through a family member. The training offered a range of skills that are mostly peculiar to women, because that is the gender that is generally vulnerable. If a household is empowered, it will have a ripple impact on the family, and the community.

“From the community, the impact is felt in the Local Government Area and then across the state. This is how growth is achieved from the grassroots. “We have invested close to N10 billion in various interventions aimed at supporting vulnerable residents in skill development and economic empowerment.”

