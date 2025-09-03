MESI: Sanwo-Olu Empowers 2,500 Women, Youths

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to uplifting women, youths, and vulnerable residents through sustainable empowerment programmes as he launched the second phase of the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI).

Represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the governor declared that Lagos will continue to push residents “from survival into stability, and from dependency into productivity.” He said: “This programme is more than the distribution of starter packs and tools, it is a deliberate strategy to create self-reliance, financial independence and dignity for thousands of Lagosians.

“When you empower a woman, when you equip a youth, when you support the vulnerable, you secure the future of families and communities across our state.” Over 2,500 beneficiaries received working tools, cash grants, and equipment ranging from sewing and hairdressing machines to agricultural inputs, aluminium fabricating kits, photography tools, industrial burners, POS machines, popcorn makers, pedicure sets, pepper grinders, and other livelihood supports.

In her speech, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, explained that 70 percent of the beneficiaries were graduates of the Ministry’s free Skills Acquisition Centres, carefully selected to transform their training into viable businesses. “These items are not just tools, they are gateways to dignity and financial independence.

“They represent the government’s determination to reduce poverty and provide practical solutions to everyday economic challenges faced by Lagos families,” Dada stated. She noted that the initiative complements the Ministry’s other programmes, including the Life Skills Economic Empowerment Programme (LEEP), which recently trained 1,500 people, alongside the graduation of 5,000 others who received starter packs.