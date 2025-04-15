Meshref, Goda, Aruna In Bright Start At 2025 ITTF World Cup

Share

Africa’s table tennis stars Dina Meshref, Hana Goda, and Quadri Aruna made a strong start at the 2025 ITTF World Cup, securing impressive victories in their group stage matches at the Galaxy Arena in Macao, China.

Meshref, the Egyptian legend triumphed over Singapore’s Zhu Chengzhu with a 3-1 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5, 6-11) win, marking her 8th appearance at the World Cup.

Goda, the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup champion, dominated local favorite Seak Hui Li, winning 4-0 (11- 2, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8) without breaking a sweat. In a thrilling rematch of their ITTF African Cup encounter, Aruna defeated Benin’s Abdel-Kader Salifou 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8).

Despite trailing in the second and fourth games, Aruna held his nerve to secure the win. Aruna reflected on his performance, saying, “A first match in such events is always difficult, and I am happy that I managed to remain calm.

Getting a 2-0 lead gave me some confidence. He did come back in the third and fourth games, but I managed to hold on for the win. I am really happy and satisfied with my performance.”

